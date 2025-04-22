Mad Over Donuts Opens New Outlet at Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In exciting news for food lovers, Mad Over Donuts (MOD) has officially opened its newest outlet at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad. Known for its handcrafted, 100% eggless donuts, MOD brings its delicious offerings to one of the city’s most popular shopping destinations.

MOD Launches with Over 24 Donut Flavors

The newly launched store features over 24 varieties of premium donuts, alongside a range of other sweet treats like Bubble Teas, Brownies, and more. Whether you’re in the mood for something chocolatey, fruity, or nutty, MOD promises a perfect match for every taste.

A Sweet Addition to Hyderabad’s Food Scene

“Hyderabad’s vibrant food culture is the perfect match for MOD,” said Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director & CEO of Mad Over Donuts. “We are thrilled to bring our ‘circle of happiness’ to this amazing city and welcome Hyderabadis to our ever-growing family of donut lovers.”

Visit MOD at Sarath City Capital Mall Today

Located in the heart of Gachibowli, Sarath City Capital Mall is now home to MOD’s irresistible treats, making it the go-to spot for donut enthusiasts and dessert lovers. Whether it’s a celebration or just a casual treat, MOD invites everyone to indulge in their happiness-filled creations.

Don’t miss out! Visit Mad Over Donuts at Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad, and treat yourself to the best donuts in town.