Madarsa Board to Include ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Syllabus

In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand Madarsa Board has announced the inclusion of Operation Sindoor in the curriculum of madrasas across the state. This chapter will be taught up to the Alia (Intermediate) level, introducing around 50,000 madrasa students to the bravery and strategic excellence of the Indian armed forces.

Decision Announced After Meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, President of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, revealed the move following a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. A delegation of educators and intellectuals from the state joined Qasmi in congratulating the Minister on the successful operation.

Celebrating Courage: ‘Land of Heroes’ Will Inspire Students

Mufti Qasmi praised the army’s valour, stating, “Uttarakhand is the land of heroes. The country has appreciated the courage of our armed forces, and our students will now learn about their sacrifices and bravery.” He added that a curriculum committee meeting will soon be held to finalise the new content.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was a high-impact Indian military operation launched on May 7, 2025, in retaliation to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. In a swift and calculated response, Indian forces destroyed nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) within 25 minutes, covering a span of 970 km.

Major Targets Struck During the Operation:

Jaish-e-Mohammed HQ in Bahawalpur

in Bahawalpur Lashkar-e-Taiba Facility in Muridke

in Muridke Sarjal Camp in Sialkot

in Sialkot Camps in Muzaffarabad (Shawai Nallah, Syedna Bilal)

Gulpur, Barnala, Abbas camps in Kotli and Bhimber regions of PoK

Educational Shift Reflects National Pride

This move marks a significant step in aligning traditional Islamic education with contemporary national developments, promoting patriotism and awareness among madrasa students. The Uttarakhand Madarsa Board’s initiative is being seen as a positive stride towards inclusive and modern education.