Madhapur SOT Busts Hash Oil Racket at Miyapur; Four Held Including Main Supplier from Odisha

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT) on Friday apprehended a gang involved in the sale of hash oil near Alwin Colony in Miyapur. Acting on credible information, the police conducted a swift operation and arrested four individuals linked to the illegal trade.

According to officials, the main accused, Sonia, hailing from Odisha, had been supplying hash oil from Odisha to Hyderabad. He was reportedly assisted by three associates from Andhra Pradesh — identified as Lakshmi, Durga Prasad, and Durga — who helped distribute the substance locally.

During the operation, the SOT team seized 1.5 kilograms of hash oil, estimated to be worth around ₹3 lakh, from the possession of the accused.

Following the arrests, the Madhapur SOT handed over the accused and the seized contraband to the Miyapur Police, who have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace the wider network involved in the supply chain.

Police sources indicated that efforts are underway to identify other individuals connected to the racket and to uncover how the drugs were being transported between Odisha and Hyderabad.