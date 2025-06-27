Madhapur Water Hazard: Illegal Borewells Near Sunnam Cheruvu Supply Contaminated Drinking Water

Hyderabad: A shocking revelation has emerged from Madhapur in Hyderabad, where illegal borewells dug near Sunnam Cheruvu lake are supplying contaminated water with dangerous levels of heavy metals to hostels, educational institutions, and hotels in the area.

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) has flagged this water as a severe health hazard following detailed quality tests.

Toxic Water Being Supplied to Students and Residents

Local water traders have been tapping borewells illegally around Sunnam Cheruvu and selling this water for drinking and domestic use in Madhapur and surrounding areas. Students living in hostels and preparing for competitive exams, including prestigious institutes like IIT coaching centers and medical entrance coaching, are reportedly consuming this water, unknowingly risking severe health consequences.

Locals complain that even standing near Sunnam Cheruvu exposes them to a strong foul smell, highlighting the extent of pollution. Despite this, the water extracted from borewells in the vicinity is being supplied as “drinking water,” putting public health at risk.

PCB Water Tests Reveal Dangerous Levels of Heavy Metals

As part of Hyderabad’s lake rejuvenation efforts, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) ordered a comprehensive study of groundwater quality around Sunnam Cheruvu. Water samples collected from tanker suppliers were analyzed by the Pollution Control Board (PCB), revealing alarming findings:

Lead (Pb): International standards permit a maximum of 0.01 mg per liter. However, borewell water samples near Sunnam Cheruvu contained between 0.073 to 0.122 mg/l— 7 to 12 times higher than safe limits. Lead exposure can impair children’s cognitive functions, cause memory loss, anemia, kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues.

Boiling Water Offers No Protection from Heavy Metals

Health experts warn that simply boiling water from these contaminated borewells does not make it safe. While boiling can kill bacteria, it cannot remove dissolved heavy metals like lead, cadmium, and nickel. Instead, boiling may concentrate these metals further, posing an even greater threat to health.

The PCB’s study concluded that groundwater near major polluted lakes and drains across Hyderabad faces similar contamination issues, not just near Sunnam Cheruvu. HYDRAA has filed police cases against individuals selling borewell water from these dangerous sources as drinking water.

Sunnam Cheruvu Tops HYDRAA’s Lake Rejuvenation List

Given the critical pollution levels, HYDRAA has prioritized Sunnam Cheruvu’s rejuvenation under its lake development projects in Hyderabad. Sunnam Cheruvu spans 32.60 acres between Guttala Begumpet and Allapur villages on the boundary of Serilingampally and Kukatpally mandals. HYDRAA is investing around ₹10 crores to clean and restore the lake, aiming to ensure safe water storage and protect local groundwater from further contamination.

The lake is one of six major water bodies targeted for restoration, including Thammidikunta, Kukatpally Nallacheruvu, Uppal Nallacheruvu, Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, and Bamruk Nuddawla Cheruvu in the Old City.

Urgent Call for Action

Environmental experts and health authorities emphasize the urgent need to curb illegal water extraction around polluted lakes and ensure safe drinking water for Hyderabad’s residents. Public awareness and strict enforcement are crucial to prevent a health crisis from escalating further.