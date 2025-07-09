Madhavi Latha Recalls Raja Singh’s Remarks During LS Polls, Reacts to His Resignation from BJP

Hyderabad – BJP leader and former Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha has stirred political circles with her strong remarks on multiple issues, including Raja Singh’s resignation from the BJP, the demolition drives by HYDRA, and her interest in contesting the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Madhavi Latha Takes a Dig at Raja Singh, Calls Him ‘Younger Brother’

In a candid interview with ABN Andhra Pradesh, Madhavi Latha sarcastically commented on Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s exit from the BJP, saying, “I don’t know why he left the party.” She recalled that during the Lok Sabha elections, when her candidature was announced, Raja Singh had questioned the decision, asking whether there were “no men left in the party.”

Despite her sharp tone, she clarified that she considers Raja Singh her younger brother, adding a personal note to her political commentary.

‘I Got More Votes Than Raja Singh’: Claims Madhavi Latha

Madhavi Latha emphasized her performance in the 2024 General Elections, stating that she had secured more votes than Raja Singh, reinforcing her credibility within the party. She also clarified that her focus isn’t limited to Goshamahal alone, saying,

“My focus is on all seven assembly segments under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, not just Goshamahal.”

Ready to Contest Jubilee Hills By-Election if Given a Chance

Following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, the Jubilee Hills seat is now vacant, and a by-election is expected soon. On being asked whether she would contest from there, Madhavi Latha said:

“It is up to the high command to decide. If given the opportunity, I am ready to be in the fray.”

Her comments come at a time when the BJP is seeking to consolidate its position in Hyderabad following internal rifts and the recent electoral loss.

Attacks Revanth Reddy Govt and HYDRA Over Demolition Drives

Madhavi Latha strongly criticized the Telangana government and HYDRA (Hyderabad Urban Development and Regulation Authority) for allegedly targeting the poor during ongoing demolition drives.

“HYDRA is demolishing houses of poor people, while turning a blind eye to the illegal structures of influential people,” she said.

She questioned why no action has been taken against the college reportedly owned by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing the Revanth Reddy government of protecting MIM interests.

‘Thousands on the Roads in My Constituency’

She also alleged that thousands of residents in her parliamentary constituency were left homeless due to the government’s demolition activities.

“The government is shutting its mouth with the bundles of money given by the MIM party. But we will act soon,” she warned.

Raja Singh’s Fallout with BJP Still Making Ripples

The article also touches on Raja Singh’s recent exit from BJP. Singh, who had gone to file his nomination for the Telangana BJP president post, was allegedly denied entry into the party office, leading to his public resignation. He had accused senior BJP leaders of obstructing his growth, which reportedly caught the attention of the party’s top brass.

Political Uncertainty Ahead of By-Election

With the Election Commission likely to announce the Jubilee Hills by-election schedule soon, political parties are gearing up for a fierce battle. Madhavi Latha’s open interest in contesting, combined with her rising visibility, could signal a new strategic shift for the BJP in the capital region.

As Hyderabad continues to be a hotspot of political maneuvering, all eyes are now on how the BJP leadership resolves internal rifts and positions itself for the by-election.