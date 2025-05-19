Madhavi Latha Visits Gulzar House Fire Site, Raises Questions on Telangana Government and Fire Services

Hyderabad was shaken by a devastating fire accident near Charminar at Gulzar House, where 17 people lost their lives. The tragedy has sparked widespread concern and grief across the city, prompting political leaders to visit the site and express solidarity with the victims’ families.

In the wake of the tragedy, Madhavi Latha, who recently contested the Hyderabad MP elections on the BJP ticket, reached the Gulzar House fire site today. Her visit marked another important political presence at the location, as leaders from various parties continue to engage with the public on the issue.

Madhavi Latha Questions Telangana Government’s Handling of Fire Services

Speaking to the media at the site, Madhavi Latha strongly criticized the Telangana government over its handling of the fire tragedy. She raised multiple questions regarding the preparedness and efficiency of the fire and emergency services during the incident. Latha expressed deep anger over what she described as the inadequate response of the fire brigade, calling for accountability and immediate improvements to prevent future disasters.

Also Read: Diamond Hills Drama Ends: HYDRAA Sweeps in to Reclaim Encroached Land After Years of Legal Wrangling

Political Reactions and Public Demand for Justice

The fire incident has intensified calls from citizens and political representatives alike for better infrastructure and swift action from authorities. As investigations continue, many await decisive measures from the Telangana government to ensure the safety and security of Hyderabad’s residents.