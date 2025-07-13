Madhuri Dixit flaunts the ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’ treasure found on the set

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit recently took a trip down memory lane while shooting for her upcoming project. The actress stumbled upon a rare cassette of the classic 1994 film Hum Apke Hain Kaun (HAHK), which co-starred Salman Khan.

Instagram Story Shares the Moment

Sharing the find through her Instagram Stories, Madhuri posted a video showing her flipping through a collection of old cassettes. The moment turned nostalgic when she found one labeled Hum Apke Hain Kaun. The background music in the clip featured the romantic song “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain”, enhancing the retro vibe.

A Soundtrack That Stood the Test of Time

Hum Apke Hain Kaun featured an iconic soundtrack by Raamlaxman, with hits like:

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain

Didi Tera Devar Deewana

Joote De Do Paise Lo

Mujhse Juda Hokar

Wah Wah Ramji

These tracks continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans and remain evergreen in Indian cinema’s musical history.

A Blockbuster With a Stellar Cast

Directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya, the film starred:

Madhuri Dixit

Salman Khan

Mohnish Bahl

Renuka Shahane

Anupam Kher

Alok Nath

Reema Lagoo

Satish Shah

Himani Shivpuri

The family drama was inspired by the 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar, based on the Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart by Keshav Prasad Mishra. Released on August 5, 1994, HAHK went on to become the highest-grossing film of that year.

What’s Next for Madhuri Dixit?

Madhuri Dixit is set to take on a bold and intense role in the upcoming web series Mrs. Deshpande, where she plays a serial killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is a remake of a popular French thriller and is already generating excitement among her fans.