Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon Set to Perform at IIFA Silver Jubilee Celebration in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan is all set to welcome Indian cinema’s finest stars for IIFA’s historic Silver Jubilee celebration, taking place in Jaipur in March.

IIFA’s Silver Jubilee: A Star-Studded Celebration

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be a grand occasion, with stars like R. Madhavan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Boman Irani, Rajat Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Priya Mani, Ravi Kishan, Bhushan Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Shilpa Rao, Jyoti Deshpande, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Kanika Dhillon, Raghav Juyal, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Ranvir Shorey, and many others joining the celebrations.

Madhuri Dixit Excited to Perform at IIFA’s Silver Jubilee

Madhuri Dixit shared her excitement about being part of the landmark edition of IIFA in Jaipur, expressing, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform.

Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments, whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans worldwide. This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude.”

She added, “Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema, and audiences across the globe.”

Kriti Sanon Ready to Deliver an Unforgettable Performance

Kriti Sanon, who will also be performing at IIFA’s Silver Jubilee edition, shared her excitement: “The energy and grandeur of IIFA are truly unmatched, and I’m excited to bring something unforgettable to the stage! From receiving my debut award to now celebrating 25 years of IIFA, it has been an incredible ride. I’m deeply grateful for all the love and can’t wait to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with my fans in the majestic city of Jaipur!”

IIFA 2025: A Historic Milestone for Indian Cinema

Rajasthan will host the 25th anniversary of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, taking place on March 8 and 9, 2025, making it a momentous occasion for Indian cinema lovers worldwide.