Madhuri Dixit on Her IIFA Performance: Overwhelming Sense of Pride and Gratitude

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit, who was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is thrilled to perform at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, which will mark its historic Silver Jubilee edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Expressing her excitement about the prestigious award ceremony, Madhuri shared her heartfelt emotions about being part of this significant event, which celebrates excellence in Hindi cinema.

“IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments—whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world,” Madhuri said in a statement.

She continued, “This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city so rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema, and audiences across the globe.”

The IIFA Weekend & Awards Silver Jubilee edition will be held from March 8 to 9, 2025, in Jaipur. This milestone event promises a remarkable fusion of cinematic artistry and cultural heritage, celebrating 25 years of Indian cinema’s global impact.

Earlier, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Jawan, was spotted teaching Madhuri’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Kartik Aaryan some Rajasthani phrases. A viral video shows SRK teaching Kartik how to greet film industry dignitaries with the words, “Padhaaro mhaare IIFA. Padhaaro mhaare des Rajasthan. Khamma ghani,” as they bowed in respect.

The upcoming IIFA edition will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan, who has become one of the most sought-after stars after the continued success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. SRK, who has traditionally been one of the most entertaining hosts at award shows, is handing over the hosting duties to Kartik this time, passing on the baton with his signature wit, charm, and spontaneity.