Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit says she is eternally in love with red colour

Actress Madhuri Dixit, whose recent release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is receiving a lot of positive response, has shared that she loves the red colour, as it symbolises her emotions.

Fouzia Farhana3 November 2024 - 19:22
Madhuri Dixit says she is eternally in love with red colour
Madhuri Dixit says she is eternally in love with red colour

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit, whose recent release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is receiving a lot of positive response, has shared that she loves the red colour, as it symbolises her emotions.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures in red ethnic outfit. She accessorised her look with jewellery, and left her hair open and curly.

She wrote in the caption, “Laal mere dil ka haal hai (red symbolises the state of my emotions)”.

Earlier, the actress gave a tour of her Mumbai house where she has paid an ode to the legendary painter M. F. Husain as she has used his paintings in her plush residence in Mumbai. M. F. Husain always considered Madhuri to be his muse and has also worked with her in a film. The actress made the revelation to the ‘Architectural Digest’ magazine as she invited them to her apartment in Mumbai.

Talking about her abode, she quoted M. F. Husain as she recollected him telling her, “Main chahta hoon aapke ghar ko museum banaun”.

Meanwhile, the actress joined the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise with its third part which also stars Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The film, which released on Diwali, has collected Rs 72 crores in two days. It clashed with the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ on the box-office, and is impressively holding its fort in the face of fierce competition from the Rohit Shetty directorial.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Kartik Aaryan took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he stars opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri.

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana3 November 2024 - 19:22

Related Articles

Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of ‘Student of the Year’ with deleted scene from the film

Karan Johar celebrates 12 years of ‘Student of the Year’ with deleted scene from the film

3 November 2024 - 16:12
Salman Khan lands in Hyderabad to shoot a grand scene for 'Sikandar' at Taj Falaknuma Palace

Salman Khan lands in Hyderabad to shoot a grand scene for ‘Sikandar’ at Taj Falaknuma Palace

3 November 2024 - 16:00
Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami post wedding

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami post wedding

3 November 2024 - 15:18
Kangana Ranaut blesses her brothers on Bhai Dooj

Kangana Ranaut blesses her brothers on Bhai Dooj

3 November 2024 - 15:06
Back to top button