Madhuri Dixit to Be Part of Nadiadwala’s Next?

Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted at producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s office in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl looked absolutely ravishing in a black shirt paired with a matching top underneath. She completed her look with baggy gray trousers, a black handbag, and black sunglasses, flashing her signature charming smile.

A Possible New Collaboration?

Sajid Nadiadwala, the head of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is known for backing some of Bollywood’s biggest films and working with A-list stars.

Madhuri’s visit to his office has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration, though the purpose of the meeting has not yet been confirmed.

Upcoming Project: “Mrs. Deshpande”

Following the massive success of Kartik Aaryan’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, Madhuri is set to appear in the highly anticipated web series “Mrs. Deshpande.”

In this series, she takes on a bold new avatar as an intense serial killer. The show is being directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and is a psychological thriller remake of a popular French series.

Madhuri on Exploring New Shades

Speaking about the role during IIFA 2025, Madhuri said:

“There’s no conscious effort as such but the role came my way, and I thought it’s something that I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Rise of OTT: A Creative Revolution

Madhuri also shared her thoughts on the evolving OTT landscape: