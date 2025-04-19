Madhuri Dixit to Be Part of Nadiadwala’s Next?
Actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted at producer Sajid Nadiadwala's office in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday.
The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl looked absolutely ravishing in a black shirt paired with a matching top underneath. She completed her look with baggy gray trousers, a black handbag, and black sunglasses, flashing her signature charming smile.
A Possible New Collaboration?
Sajid Nadiadwala, the head of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is known for backing some of Bollywood’s biggest films and working with A-list stars.
Madhuri’s visit to his office has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration, though the purpose of the meeting has not yet been confirmed.
Upcoming Project: “Mrs. Deshpande”
Following the massive success of Kartik Aaryan’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, Madhuri is set to appear in the highly anticipated web series “Mrs. Deshpande.”
In this series, she takes on a bold new avatar as an intense serial killer. The show is being directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and is a psychological thriller remake of a popular French series.
Madhuri on Exploring New Shades
Speaking about the role during IIFA 2025, Madhuri said:
“There’s no conscious effort as such but the role came my way, and I thought it’s something that I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I’m looking forward to it.”
The Rise of OTT: A Creative Revolution
Madhuri also shared her thoughts on the evolving OTT landscape:
“The medium of OTT has given freedom to the creators to create what they want and to tell a story they want to tell in their own way. This has given rise to so much talent. We have been exposed to stories from all over the world—even people from abroad get to see our films, series content, and content because of OTT.”