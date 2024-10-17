Madhya Pradesh’s Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

Mumbai: Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been crowned Femina Miss India 2024 and is set to represent India at the prestigious Miss World contest. Porwal, who hails from Ujjain, was declared the winner at a glamorous, star-studded event held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Overjoyed by her victory, Porwal expressed her gratitude, saying, “The feeling is still inexplicable, and I’m still experiencing the jitters I felt just before the crowning. It all feels surreal, but seeing the happiness in my parents’ eyes fills me with gratitude. The journey has just begun, and the best is yet to come.”

Porwal faced tough competition from 30 other contestants representing different states across India. Rekha Pandey from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Aayushi Dholakia from Gujarat were named the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The 60th edition of Femina Miss India celebrated six decades of empowering young women and has served as a launchpad for many successful careers in the entertainment, fashion, and glamour industries. The competition featured a variety of rounds, focusing on fashion, talent, and personality, which tested the contestants’ confidence, grace, and versatility.

The evening was further enlivened by performances from popular music group Band of Boys. Special appearances by 1980’s Femina Miss India winner Sangeeta Bijlani, who gave a captivating performance, and actors Raghav Juyal and Gayatri Bhardwaj, made the event even more memorable.

The distinguished panel of judges for the evening included Sangeeta Bijlani, fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar, filmmaker Anees Bazmee, actor Neha Dhupia, choreographer Bosco Martis, and director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Nikita Porwal’s win marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her life, as she prepares to represent India on the global stage at Miss World 2024.