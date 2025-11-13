Madinah Munawwara Wins Major Global Award

Madinah has earned another prestigious global honour by winning the Shanghai Sustainability Award in its third edition, recognising the city’s outstanding efforts in sustainable urban development. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the award highlights Madinah’s achievements in urban innovation, environmental sustainability, and improving the overall quality of life for its residents.

This recognition reflects the success of Madinah’s balanced development model—one that prioritises the needs and wellbeing of citizens rather than focusing solely on infrastructure expansion. The city’s approach integrates modern digital technologies, environmental protection initiatives, and sustainability-driven planning to create a people-centric urban environment.

Madinah Mayor Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Bulaishi stated that Madinah has now emerged as a global example of how the United Nations’ sustainable development goals can be effectively implemented at the local level. He noted that the city’s development strategy emphasises community participation and practical solutions that directly improve the lives of residents. Among the key initiatives he highlighted were the “Manarah” Urban Data Platform, the Madinah Buses public transport system, and the Wadi Al-Aqeeq environmental restoration project.

The Shanghai Sustainability Award is presented to cities that demonstrate exceptional progress in achieving sustainable development goals. In this year’s edition, 58 cities from 33 countries participated. Winners were announced during a ceremony held in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia.