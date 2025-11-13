Middle East

Madinah Munawwara Wins Major Global Award

Madinah has earned another prestigious global honour by winning the Shanghai Sustainability Award in its third edition, recognising the city’s outstanding efforts in sustainable urban development.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 November 2025 - 22:09
Madinah Munawwara Wins Major Global Award
Madinah Munawwara Wins Major Global Award

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Madinah has earned another prestigious global honour by winning the Shanghai Sustainability Award in its third edition, recognising the city’s outstanding efforts in sustainable urban development. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the award highlights Madinah’s achievements in urban innovation, environmental sustainability, and improving the overall quality of life for its residents.

This recognition reflects the success of Madinah’s balanced development model—one that prioritises the needs and wellbeing of citizens rather than focusing solely on infrastructure expansion. The city’s approach integrates modern digital technologies, environmental protection initiatives, and sustainability-driven planning to create a people-centric urban environment.

Also Read: Trump Defends H-1B Visas, Says U.S. Lacks Skilled Talent for Key Sectors

Madinah Mayor Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Bulaishi stated that Madinah has now emerged as a global example of how the United Nations’ sustainable development goals can be effectively implemented at the local level. He noted that the city’s development strategy emphasises community participation and practical solutions that directly improve the lives of residents. Among the key initiatives he highlighted were the “Manarah” Urban Data Platform, the Madinah Buses public transport system, and the Wadi Al-Aqeeq environmental restoration project.

The Shanghai Sustainability Award is presented to cities that demonstrate exceptional progress in achieving sustainable development goals. In this year’s edition, 58 cities from 33 countries participated. Winners were announced during a ceremony held in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 November 2025 - 22:09
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button