Crime

Magistrate booked for asking rape victim to remove her clothes

Police have booked a magistrate in Karauli district for allegedly asking a Dalit rape victim to strip to show her injuries, an officer on Wednesday said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Magistrate booked for asking rape victim to remove her clothes
Magistrate booked for asking rape victim to remove her clothes

Jaipur: Police have booked a magistrate in Karauli district for allegedly asking a Dalit rape victim to strip to show her injuries, an officer on Wednesday said.

Related Stories
The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2023 Concludes in Jaipur
“Amit Shah: No decision made yet on new CMs for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan”
Bombay HC allows abortion of disabled rape victim’s 29-week pregnancy
PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls
BJP confident of win in Assembly polls, leads in MP, Raj, Chhattisgarh

Deputy SP (ST-SC) cell Mina Meena said that the victim had filed a complaint on March 30 alleging that the Hindaun court magistrate asked her to strip in order to see her injuries.

“She refused to strip and after recording the statement in the court on March 30, she registered a complaint against the magistrate. The case was registered with Kotwali Police Station under charges of outraging modesty,” Meena said.

The magistrate has been booked under section 345 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

According to police, the woman was allegedly raped on March 19 and an FIR in the matter was registered on March 27 at Hindaun Sadar Police Station.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button