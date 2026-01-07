Maha civic polls: After tie-up with Congress in Ambernath, BJP joins hands with AIMIM in Akot

Akola/Thane: Politics continues to throw up unlikely alliances. After partnering with its traditional rival Congress to wrest control of the Ambernath Municipal Council from the Shiv Sena, the BJP has now stitched together an equally surprising alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in Akot to secure control of the Municipal Council there.

In Akot, BJP’s Maya Dhule was elected President despite the party falling short of a majority in the 35-member council. Of the 33 seats contested last month, the BJP won only 11. To bridge the gap, the party floated a new front — the Akot Vikas Manch — to consolidate numbers.

UP CEO explains how voters can check names in draft electoral roll

In a move that has raised eyebrows across political circles, the AIMIM, which secured five seats and was the BJP’s principal rival in the contest, has joined the BJP-led alliance. The front also includes both factions of the Shiv Sena (Shinde and UBT), both factions of the NCP (Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar), and Bacchu Kadu’s Prahar Janshakti Party.

BJP corporator Ravi Thakur has been appointed group leader, and a whip has been issued mandating alliance members to vote as directed by the BJP.

With this combination, the ruling alliance commands the support of 25 councillors, plus the President, taking its effective strength to 26 in the 33-member house. The Congress (6) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (2) will sit in the opposition.

The final tally of the 33 elected seats in Akot stands at: BJP 11, Congress 6, AIMIM 5, Prahar Janshakti Party 3, Shiv Sena (UBT) 2, NCP (Ajit Pawar) 2, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 2, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 1 and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 1.

The Akot alliance has sparked controversy, particularly in light of the BJP’s recent high-decibel “Batenge toh Katenge” campaign during the Assembly elections, with critics pointing out the contradiction between the slogan and a tie-up with the AIMIM.

A similar display of political pragmatism unfolded in Thane district’s Ambernath Municipal Council. In a setback for its state-level ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP entered into an understanding with the Congress to secure control of the civic body.

In the 60-member Ambernath council, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats, followed by the BJP (14), Congress (12), NCP (Ajit Pawar) (4) and three independents. By aligning with the Congress, NCP and two independents, the BJP cobbled together a working majority of 32 seats, capturing the President’s post and relegating the Shinde faction to the opposition. The Shiv Sena, even with the support of one independent, fell short at 28.

Despite the BJP’s national pitch for a “Congress-mukt Bharat,” the party’s local unit has moved ahead with Congress support to retain power, triggering visible discontent within the MahaYuti alliance.

Now attention is focused on how these “unnatural” alliances will play out on the ground — and how the BJP leadership reconciles these local compulsions with its broader political messaging.