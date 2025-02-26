Maha Kumbh Concludes: Over One Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: The sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj witnessed an unprecedented gathering as over one crore devotees took the dip on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, marking a grand culmination of Maha Kumbh 2025. The event has set new records in religious gatherings, with the overall number of devotees crossing 64 crores throughout the festival.

Massive Crowds and Seamless Arrangements

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has ensured a smooth and well-organized event, deploying extensive security measures to manage the overwhelming influx of pilgrims. With thousands of devotees arriving for the final dip, the administration has been actively monitoring the situation, particularly around prominent Lord Shiva temples.

Floral Tribute Enhances Spiritual Experience

Adding to the spiritual grandeur, 20 quintals of rose petals were showered on devotees as they took the dip. This spectacular floral tribute, organized by the state government, heightened the divine atmosphere and was received with immense joy and devotion.

Pilgrims Express Awe and Gratitude

The Maha Kumbh attracted pilgrims from across India and international devotees, who were deeply moved by the scale and sanctity of the festival.

A foreign devotee shared, “It feels deeply spiritual and special. I’ve attended many festivals, but India is truly unique.”

Another devotee expressed gratitude, saying, “I feel fortunate to witness this divine event. The arrangements are excellent, and everything is functioning smoothly.”

Chief Minister’s Monitoring Ensures Smooth Execution

Despite the overwhelming turnout, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s continuous supervision has ensured that the event remains well-organized. Pilgrims have widely praised the efficient crowd management, highlighting the seamless execution of arrangements at the world’s largest religious gathering.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 1.32 Crore Devotees Immerse in Divine Waters on Maha Shivratri

Security and Crowd Control Measures in Place

Providing details on the security arrangements, ADG Prayagraj Bhanu Bhaskar stated:

“Since morning, large crowds have gathered at the ghats. So far, 41 lakh people have taken a dip, bringing the total visitor count to 64.77 crore.”

A strong police presence has been deployed across the city, particularly at Shiva temples and the Sangam , ensuring smooth darshan and worship.

has been deployed across the city, particularly at , ensuring smooth darshan and worship. DIG Maha Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna added, “There is no VIP movement today, and only manually operated paddle boats are allowed at the ghats.”

Maha Kumbh 2025: Record-Breaking Numbers

Maha Kumbh 2025 has created history, witnessing the highest number of devotees in any religious gathering.

Day-wise Devotee Count:

Paush Purnima – 1.7 crore

– 1.7 crore Makar Sankranti – 3.5 crore

– 3.5 crore Mauni Amavasya – 7.64 crore

– 7.64 crore Basant Panchami – 2.57 crore

– 2.57 crore Magh Purnima – 2.04 crore

– 2.04 crore Maha Shivratri – Over 1 crore

With over 64 crore devotees participating, Maha Kumbh 2025 stands as a testament to India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The grand event concluded on a historic note, reinforcing its significance as the largest human gathering in history.