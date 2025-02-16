Mahakumbh-2025: Central Railway Rolls Out 42 Special Trains to Handle Surge in Devotees

Mumbai: To ensure smooth travel for devotees heading to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh-2025, Central Railway has introduced 42 special trains and enhanced crowd management efforts across its network, an official announced on Sunday.

Special Trains for Mahakumbh-2025 Devotees

To accommodate the anticipated surge in passengers, Central Railway has scheduled the following special train services:

14 trips of CSMT-Mau-CSMT specials

of CSMT-Mau-CSMT specials 12 trips of Pune-Mau-Pune specials

of Pune-Mau-Pune specials 12 trips of Nagpur-Danapur-Nagpur specials

of Nagpur-Danapur-Nagpur specials 4 trips of LTT-Banaras-LTT specials

These special trains will cater to the massive influx of devotees traveling to Prayagraj for the religious gathering, ensuring convenience and comfort throughout the journey.

Enhanced Crowd Management at Key Stations

Central Railway has implemented several crowd management measures at stations across various divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Nagpur, and Solapur. These stations include:

Mumbai Division : CSMT, LTT, Thane, Kalyan

: CSMT, LTT, Thane, Kalyan Pune Division : Pune, Daund, Ahmednagar, Miraj, Kolhapur

: Pune, Daund, Ahmednagar, Miraj, Kolhapur Bhusaval Division : Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik Road, Khandwa

: Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik Road, Khandwa Nagpur Division : Nagpur, Ballarshah, Chandrapur, Sewagram, Betul, Pandurna

: Nagpur, Ballarshah, Chandrapur, Sewagram, Betul, Pandurna Solapur Division: Solapur

Key measures at stations include controlled access to escalators and lifts, unidirectional movement on foot overbridges (FOBs) using dividers to manage passenger flow, and real-time crowd monitoring via CCTV. Strategic train placement will also prevent overcrowding by avoiding multiple trains arriving at adjacent platforms.

Emergency Protocols and Train Staff Coordination

To ensure safety and prevent disruptions, Central Railway has set up a robust emergency response protocol. In case a train stops due to Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) or other issues, train staff will immediately deboard to inform passengers, prevent misinformation, and ensure safety. Nearby stations and emergency control centers will also be alerted to regulate passing trains.

Additional Measures for Pilgrims

The Mumbai Division has introduced extra services for pilgrims traveling to Mahakumbh, including:

3 daily trains from CSMT and 12 daily trains from LTT to Prayagraj

from CSMT and from LTT to Prayagraj 2 special trains from Dadar (Train numbers 01025 & 01027)

Moreover, two Kumbh special trains (01033 & 01031) are operational, and one additional coach has been added to each of the two special trains (01025 & 01027) heading to Prayagraj.

Ticketing and Security Arrangements

To streamline ticketing and ensure a smooth experience for passengers, five additional UTS ticket counters have been opened at CSMT, LTT, Thane, and Kalyan stations. Commercial officers and inspectors have been deployed at key locations for crowd monitoring during peak rush hours.

For added security and smooth boarding, around 150 Ticket Checking (TC) personnel and 45 RPF staff will be stationed on Prayagraj-bound trains, focusing on queue management and security.

Central Railway’s Commitment to Devotees’ Convenience

With these special trains, enhanced crowd management measures, and diligent safety protocols, Central Railway is committed to providing a seamless travel experience for Mahakumbh-2025 devotees while ensuring their safety and comfort throughout their journey.