Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Targeted in Bomb Threat from Pakistani Caller

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis‘ office has received a bomb threat from a Pakistani number, prompting authorities to launch a high-level investigation.

The Mumbai Traffic Police received the threat via a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, officials confirmed on Friday.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to NIA in Appeal of PFI Leader Afsar Pasha in Terror Case

Pakistani Number Sends Threat to Mumbai Traffic Police

According to Mumbai Police, the threat message was sent from a Pakistani mobile number. The sender identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza and warned of an attack on CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number sent by a person introducing himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, threatening to attack Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis,” a Mumbai Police official stated.

Worli Police Registers Case, Investigation Underway

Following the threat, the Worli Police swiftly registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the message. Cybercrime experts and intelligence agencies are also involved in the probe.

Authorities are taking the matter seriously, and additional security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of CM Devendra Fadnavis and his office. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.

Previous Threats to Maharashtra Leaders

This incident follows a recent death threat received by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on February 21. Responding to the threat, Shinde remained unfazed, stating that such warnings were not new to him.

“Threats have come before too. There were many threats when the dance bar was closed. There were threats to kill me, and attempts were made, but I was not afraid. The Naxalites had threatened me, but I did not give in to their threats… I did the work of starting the first industrial project in Gadchiroli,” Shinde said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested two individuals from Buldhana in connection with an email threat to bomb the vehicle of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Security Tightened as Authorities Probe Threat

With rising concerns over security, the Mumbai Police and intelligence agencies are intensifying their efforts to identify the source of these threats and prevent any potential attacks.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation unfolds.