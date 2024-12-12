Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi

He said he was extremely thankful of Modi for his valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra.

Abdul Wasi12 December 2024 - 13:38
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vowed to take the state to the “next level” of development under his guidance.

Fadnavis called on the prime minister for the first time after assuming office of chief minister on December 5.

“In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

He said he was extremely thankful of Modi for his valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra.

“You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder,” Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Opp calls Assam ‘banana republic’ after govt decides to link NRC with Aadhaar

The BJP-led MahaYuti won a landslide victory in the assembly elections in Maharashtra last month. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition won 230 seats, while smaller outfits part of the alliance emerged victorious on five seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was restricted to 46 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Modi was present at the oath taking ceremony of Fadnavis in Mumbai last week.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi12 December 2024 - 13:38

Related Articles

NIA detains youth from Maharashtra to probe 'links' with JeM

NIA detains youth from Maharashtra to probe ‘links’ with JeM

12 December 2024 - 15:37
Fadnavis replaces Shinde's trusted aide as head of CM's Relief Fund

Fadnavis replaces Shinde’s trusted aide as head of CM’s Relief Fund

11 December 2024 - 18:41
Maha polls: No discrepancies found in VVPAT voter-slips count, says ECI

Maha polls: No discrepancies found in VVPAT voter-slips count, says ECI

10 December 2024 - 18:43
Mumbai BEST bus crash: Death toll climbs to 7; experts examine vehicle

Mumbai BEST bus crash: Death toll climbs to 7; experts examine vehicle

10 December 2024 - 16:36
Back to top button