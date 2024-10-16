Maharashtra: Doctor ends life after harassment from husband, in-laws over Rs 1 cr demand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-law who were pressuring her to bring Rs 1 crore from her parents, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, Dr Priyanka Bhumre married Beed resident Nilesh Vharkate in 2022. After about two months, her in-laws allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore to set up a hospital and started harassing her mentally and physically.

On her complaint, police in August this year booked Nilesh, his parents, brother and sister for domestic violence. She then started living with her mother in Palam town in the Parbhani district, but her spouse and his kin continued to pressure her over the phone for money, as per the FIR.

Around 3 pm on Monday, Dr Priyanka got a call and went to the upper floor of her mother’s house.

Later, a relative found her lying motionless on the floor, while a scarf was hanging from a hook on the ceiling. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, said the FIR.

Acting on her mother’s complaint, the Palam police booked Dr Priyanka’s husband and four relatives for abetment of suicide, the FIR said.