India

Maharashtra: Doctor ends life after harassment from husband, in-laws over Rs 1 cr demand

Acting on her mother's complaint, the Palam police booked Dr Priyanka's husband and four relatives for abetment of suicide, the FIR said.

Safiya Begum16 October 2024 - 17:21
Maharashtra: Doctor ends life after harassment from husband, in-laws over Rs 1 cr demand
Maharashtra: Doctor ends life after harassment from husband, in-laws over Rs 1 cr demand

Chhatrapati  Sambhajinagar: A doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-law who were pressuring her to bring Rs 1 crore from her parents, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, Dr Priyanka Bhumre married Beed resident Nilesh Vharkate in 2022. After about two months, her in-laws allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore to set up a hospital and started harassing her mentally and physically.

On her complaint, police in August this year booked Nilesh, his parents, brother and sister for domestic violence. She then started living with her mother in Palam town in the Parbhani district, but her spouse and his kin continued to pressure her over the phone for money, as per the FIR.

Around 3 pm on Monday, Dr Priyanka got a call and went to the upper floor of her mother’s house.

Later, a relative found her lying motionless on the floor, while a scarf was hanging from a hook on the ceiling. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, said the FIR.

Acting on her mother’s complaint, the Palam police booked Dr Priyanka’s husband and four relatives for abetment of suicide, the FIR said.

Tags
Safiya Begum16 October 2024 - 17:21

Related Articles

Election Commission Emphasizes Integrity of EVMs, Calls for Self-Examination of Exit Polls

Election Commission Emphasizes Integrity of EVMs, Calls for Self-Examination of Exit Polls

15 October 2024 - 18:50
Maharashtra to go to polls on November 20, Jharkhand on November 13 and 20

Maharashtra to go to polls on November 20, Jharkhand on November 13 and 20

15 October 2024 - 16:25
Gold revisits all-time high of Rs 78,700 per 10 grams

Gold revisits all-time high of Rs 78,700 per 10 grams

14 October 2024 - 19:02
Opposition MPs boycott Waqf committee meeting

Opposition MPs boycott Waqf committee meeting

14 October 2024 - 17:53
Back to top button