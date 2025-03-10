Maharashtra Government Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions, Assures Shelter Under PMAY

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Urban Development Department (UDD) has taken a firm stance against unauthorized constructions by issuing a government order on February 25, 2025. The directive mandates strict action by municipal corporations, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and municipal councils against illegal structures.

However, in a significant move, the state government has also decided to rehabilitate displaced families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), ensuring that those affected do not become homeless.

Government Directives on Unauthorized Constructions

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has released new guidelines to curb illegal constructions on private land. As per the order, local authorities must take the following steps:

Legal Action: Authorities have been directed to file cases against landowners, architects, construction professionals, and contractors involved in illegal construction activities.

Authorities have been directed to against involved in illegal construction activities. Demolition Orders: Unauthorized buildings on private land will face strict demolition actions .

Unauthorized buildings on private land will face . Rehabilitation of Affected Families: Families displaced due to these demolitions will be registered under PMAY for housing assistance.

Deputy Secretary Nirmal Kumar Chaudhary emphasized that while the government will take strict measures against those responsible for illegal constructions, residents living in these unauthorized structures will not be left homeless.

Shelter Plans for Displaced Families Under PMAY

As part of its rehabilitation plan, the state government has made the following provisions:

PMAY Registration: Eligible families displaced due to demolitions will be registered under PMAY to receive housing benefits.

Eligible families displaced due to demolitions will be to receive housing benefits. Rental Housing Arrangement: If immediate PMAY housing is not available, displaced families will be accommodated in permanent transitional camps for a fixed period.

If immediate PMAY housing is not available, displaced families will be accommodated in for a fixed period. Affordable Rental Charges: For families belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) or low-income groups (LIG) , rental charges will be levied at market rates .

For families belonging to or , rental charges will be . Lottery System for Housing Allocation: In cases where rental flats are fewer than the number of affected families, a lottery system will be implemented to ensure fair allocation.

The state government has also clarified that after a specific rental period, affected residents may be allowed to claim ownership of the allotted homes.

Concerns Over Livelihood Losses Due to Demolition

While the government’s decision to rehabilitate displaced families has been welcomed, concerns remain over livelihood losses resulting from demolition. The current directive does not offer financial relief or compensation to individuals who have lost their sources of income due to the demolition drive. This has sparked debates among urban development experts and social activists about the need for a more comprehensive compensation plan.

PMC to Review Shelter Provisions for Affected Residents

Rajesh Bankar, Superintendent Engineer of the Building Permission Department, commented on the new state order, stating:

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) usually provides shelter to people affected by road projects. So far, we have not provided shelter to residents affected by action against unauthorised constructions. However, after the state government’s order, we will review the situation.”

This indicates a potential shift in municipal policies, ensuring that affected residents receive temporary or permanent shelter solutions.