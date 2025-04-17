Maharashtra Government Makes Hindi Language Compulsory for All Schools from Class 1 to 5 Under NEP 2020

Mumbai, April 17, 2025 — In a landmark decision, the Maharashtra government has made Hindi language compulsory for all schools from Class 1 to 5, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The mandate requires Marathi and English medium schools to adopt Hindi as a third language starting in the 2025–26 academic year.

Key Highlights of the Hindi Language Compulsory Policy

Phased Implementation : 2025–26 : Class 1 2026–27 : Classes 2, 3, 4, 6 2027–28 : Classes 5, 9, 11 2028–29 : Classes 8, 10, 12

: Three-Language Formula : Marathi/English medium schools: Hindi joins as a third compulsory language . Other mediums (e.g., Urdu, Gujarati): Teach medium language + English + Marathi.

: Current System: Only Marathi and English were mandatory for Classes 1–4 earlier.

NEP 2020 Syllabus Rollout for Maharashtra Schools

Per the Government Resolution (GR):

2025–26: New syllabus begins for Class 1. 2026–27: Expands to Classes 2–4 and 6. 2027–28: Classes 5, 9, 11 follow. 2028–29: Final phase for Classes 8, 10, 12.

Grades 6–10 will follow the state’s existing language curriculum.

Why Has the Government Made Hindi Compulsory?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the policy, stating, “Hindi is a unifying language that connects Maharashtra with the rest of India. While Marathi remains our priority, Hindi ensures broader communication.”

Opposition Slams “Imposition”

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly opposed the move, calling it a violation of Marathi ‘asmita’ (pride).

“We would have had no problem if Hindi were an optional language. But making it mandatory is like imposing it. It is wrong to hurt Marathi sentiments,” he said.

He also questioned if Marathi could be made compulsory in Hindi-speaking states like Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh, highlighting that states were created through linguistic reorganisation and the local language should be prioritised.

CM Fadnavis Defends Decision

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that Maharashtra has been actively implementing the NEP 2020, and stated that Marathi is already compulsory in schools.

“Hindi should also be learnt, as it is a vital means of communication across the country,” he said, defending the state’s decision to make Hindi mandatory.

Balancing National Integration and Regional Identity

The government’s decision to make Hindi compulsory has ignited debates:

Supporters : Stress Hindi’s role in national unity and job opportunities.

: Stress Hindi’s role in national unity and job opportunities. Critics: Fear marginalization of Marathi and question policy uniformity.

Impact on Students and Parents

Increased Multilingual Skills : Students gain proficiency in three languages.

: Students gain proficiency in three languages. Workload Concerns: Parents worry about added academic pressure.

Three-Language Formula Already in Place for Other Mediums

The resolution clarified that schools with other mediums (neither Marathi nor English) are already following the three-language formula. In these institutions, the language of instruction, English, and Marathi are being taught.

For Classes 6 to 10, the language policy will be in accordance with the state curriculum, the GR stated.

By making Hindi compulsory for all schools, Maharashtra aims to harmonize with NEP 2020’s vision. While the government emphasizes national cohesion, critics demand greater respect for regional languages. The phased rollout seeks to ease transitions, but success depends on balancing linguistic diversity with educational goals.

