Maharashtra govt steps up detection of fake medicines, cough syrups

Nagpur: Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister Narahari Zirwal on Wednesday informed the state Assembly that his department is aggressively undertaking the detection of spurious (fake) medicines and cough syrups in the state.

In a written reply to a question by BJP legislator Amit Satam and others, the minister said a special campaign was launched by the Food and Drug Administration, and the cough syrup and samples were sent to the State Government Hospital and the drug testing laboratory for testing and analysis, and the report has been received.

About 176 retailers and 39 wholesalers were cancelled. Further, 136 retailers and 93 wholesalers were inspected. Show-cause notices were issued, and licenses were cancelled for selling substandard cough syrups.

During an FDA campaign, fake cough syrup was found in drug stores and companies in October 2024.

Doctors, clinical establishments, and pharmacists were instructed not to prescribe or sell Propranolol-containing medicines.

About 36 samples were tested at 10 locations across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur divisions. Out of these, 34 samples were found to be of substandard quality, said Minister Zirwal.

They included medicines for high blood pressure, Diabetes, Tuberculosis, heart disease and blood purification. Six samples of a specific brand of pediatric cough syrup in Maharashtra were found to be substandard, said the minister.

According to the minister, some components were allegedly altered or combined, and the new medicine was sold in the market under a new name (“Pankreatine/Pancreatin”). Furthermore, some fake/substandard medicines were allegedly supplied to government hospitals by unauthorised companies.

“Due to 176 posts (19.4 per cent) of Drug Inspectors being vacant, the work of regular drug testing and control in many districts has been hampered. Maharashtra has three testing laboratories in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune. The government has acknowledged the need for inquiry and strict action. About 109 posts of Drug Inspectors are to be filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Substandard/fake drugs are taken for analysis, and legal action is initiated in court against unauthorised /spurious drugs,” he said.

However, the minister clarified that regular drug testing and control are being implemented through the human resources available with the Food and Drug Administration.

Work is underway to upgrade the laboratory in Nashik and Pune. Drugs are taken for analysis from time to time as per the instructions of the Drug Inspectors, and action is initiated in the court against unauthorised/fake drugs.