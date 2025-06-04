Maharashtra Police Nab Four with Over 34 Kg Ganja in Thane District Taxi Raid

Mumbai: In a major anti-drug operation, police in Maharashtra’s Thane district seized 34.484 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth over ₹6.89 lakh and arrested four individuals, including the supplier.

Police Intercept Taxi in Mira Gaothan Area

The operation was carried out by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Vijay Kumar Marathe. On May 29, officers intercepted a taxi in the Mahajan Wadi area of Mira Gaothan, suspecting illegal activity.

Ganja Worth ₹6.89 Lakh Found in Taxi

Upon thoroughly searching the vehicle, police recovered 34.484 kilograms of ganja, valued at approximately ₹6,89,680 in the illegal market. Three individuals inside the taxi, including the driver, were taken into custody on the spot. All of them are reportedly residents of Mumbai.

Cash, Vehicle Seized; Supplier Nabbed from Navi Mumbai

Police also seized ₹7,500 in cash and the taxi used for transporting the drugs. During the investigation, authorities traced the source of the contraband to a man from the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, who was later arrested for allegedly supplying the ganja to the other accused.

Ongoing Investigation into Drug Network

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the scope of the drug supply network and to identify any further connections. Officials stated that they are committed to cracking down on drug trafficking in the region.