Abdul Wasi28 October 2024 - 13:36
Maharashtra polls: Dy CM Ajit Pawar files nomination for Baramati seat

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday filed his nomination from Baramati seat here for the November 20 state assembly polls.

He reached the tehsil office in Pune district to file the nomination while being accompanied by a large number of supporters who took out a rally as a mark of their show of strength.

His two sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, and other party leaders were present.

Ajit Pawar is facing a contest in the Baramati assembly seat from his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who also filed his nomination earlier in the day without much fanfare.

Yugendra Pawar was accompanied by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and the latter’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

