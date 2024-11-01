Maharashtra polls: Nominations of 7,994 candidates across 288 assembly seats found valid

Mumbai: The nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20, were found valid after scrutiny, election officials have said.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of 921 candidates were found invalid, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The process of filing nominations by candidates began on October 22 and ended on October 29.

The papers submitted by contestants were scrutinised on October 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), are the main contenders for power though smaller parties and independents are also in the poll fray.