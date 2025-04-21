Maharashtra Schools to Follow NEP, Marathi Compulsory—Not Hindi: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that there is no attempt to impose Hindi as a compulsory language in the state’s schools. He emphasized that only Marathi will be mandatory, amid the ongoing controversy over language education under the New Education Policy (NEP).

Clarification on Language Policy

CM Fadnavis stated,

“Hindi has not been made mandatory in place of Marathi. Only Marathi is mandatory.”

Under the NEP, students are expected to learn three languages, two of which must be Indian languages. Marathi has been made compulsory as one of these. The choice of the third language can include Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, or any other Indian language.

Teachers Availability and Practical Implementation

According to Fadnavis, the steering committee recommended Hindi as the third language primarily because teachers are readily available for Hindi.

“If other languages are chosen, teacher availability becomes a challenge,” he added.

However, the government is open to alternatives. If at least 20 students opt for another language, arrangements will be made to provide a teacher. If fewer than 20, the language will be taught through online or alternative methods.

No Imposition, Says CM

Fadnavis reiterated,

"It is wrong to say that Hindi is being imposed. Only Marathi will be compulsory in Maharashtra. There will be no other compulsion."

He also questioned the mindset around language preference:

“I am surprised that we oppose Indian languages like Hindi and glorify English. Why do we treat English as close and Indian languages as distant?”

Opposition Parties Strongly React

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid strong backlash from opposition parties:

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) has vowed to block any attempt to make Hindi compulsory .

has vowed to . Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) , led by Raj Thackeray, warned of a statewide protest if the decision isn’t rolled back.

, led by Raj Thackeray, warned of a if the decision isn’t rolled back. Congress alleged that this move is aimed at eroding Marathi language and culture .

alleged that this move is aimed at . NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) asserted that undermining Marathi in the name of NEP will not be tolerated.

Language Committee Urges Policy Review

The State Government’s Language Consultation Committee, led by Laxmikant Deshmukh, has urged the CM to reconsider the decision. The committee claimed that the SCERT did not consult them before moving ahead with the Hindi language push.