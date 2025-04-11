Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Harish Rao Makes Key Remarks on Twitter

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti, former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao paid rich tributes to the great social reformer.

Taking to Twitter, Harish Rao shared a file photo offering respects to Phule and posted a powerful message honoring the visionary’s legacy.

Harish Rao Hails Phule as a Beacon of Hope for the Oppressed

Describing Phule as the “ray of hope for the underprivileged and oppressed communities,” Harish Rao called him a revolutionary reformer and a source of inspiration for generations. He highlighted Phule’s lifelong fight against caste discrimination and his efforts for the upliftment of Dalits, Bahujans, and women.

Phule’s Ideals Inspired BRS Governance, Says Harish Rao

Harish Rao emphasized that Mahatma Phule’s thoughts on equality, education, and rights protection were the driving force behind the BRS government’s agenda during its nine-and-a-half-year rule in Telangana. He stated that the government, under Chief Minister KCR, launched several welfare schemes aimed at the holistic development of SC, ST, BC, minority, and women communities.

Major Welfare Schemes Recalled

The BRS leader highlighted several key initiatives that echoed Phule’s vision:

The Overseas Education Scheme , which helped children from marginalized communities pursue higher education abroad.

, which helped children from marginalized communities pursue higher education abroad. The Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme , which provided financial assistance to economically weaker families for the marriage of girl children, and helped curb child marriages .

, which provided financial assistance to economically weaker families for the marriage of girl children, and helped curb . Numerous welfare programs worth thousands of crores, rolled out for social and economic upliftment.

Call for Rededication to Phule’s Ideals

Concluding his tribute, Harish Rao urged everyone to remember the services of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary and rededicate themselves to achieving his dream of an equal and just society.