Mahayuti govt allocates Rs 270 crore to 54 first-time elected MLAs of allies ahead of local polls

Mumbai: With a focus on local and civic body elections in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti government has approved an allocation of Rs 270 crore, which amounts to Rs 5 crore each, for various development projects in the constituencies of 54 legislators from allies elected for the first time to the state Assembly.

The State Planning Department has released a government resolution in this regard.

The Mahayuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are aiming to keep the victory march going after the state Assembly polls by winning the upcoming elections to 29 Municipal Corporations, all 247 Municipal Councils, 42 Nagar Panchayats, 32 Zilla Parishads and 336 Panchayat Samitis. The State Election Commission is in the midst of preparations for holding these elections before January 31 next year as per the Supreme Court order.

As per the government resolution, the fund will be used for development works suggested by these legislators in their respective Assembly segments.

Mahayuti sources said, “After releasing funds through the Rural Development Department in the Zilla Parishad areas and through the Urban Development Department in the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporations and Municipalities through specialised schemes for the past few days, the Mahayuti government has turned its attention to the first-time elected legislators.”

Sources admitted that “since the formation of the government in the state, the Mahayuti legislators have been demanding increased funds for development works. Initially, there was a plan to provide a development fund of Rs 10 crore each to the ruling legislators.”

However, sources said that considering the strain on the government exchequer due to ‘Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin’ and other schemes, as well as the additional expenditure to be incurred in providing financial aid to farmers hit by recent heavy rains and floods, the government has shelved its plan to provide Rs 10 crore each to the ruling legislators.

Sources reiterated that instead of giving to all Mahyuti legislators, now the government has taken a decision to allocate Rs 5 crore each to 54 legislators elected for the first time to the state Assembly.

The government will soon release another government resolution to allocate Rs 2 to 2.50 crore each to other ruling Mahayuti legislators to avoid any discontent ahead of the ensuing local and civic body elections in the state. These legislators have already made a strong representation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to release funds to launch various development works ahead of the local and civic body polls.

Last week, the Urban Development Department approved a fund of Rs 509 crore for the Municipal Corporation and Municipalities. Of this, Rs 63 crore has been approved for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Nagpur district and Rs 175 crore for Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Thane district.

The government’s move is crucial as the ruling allies have been striving to fight local and civic body elections in alliance, but the pressure has been mounting from the local leaders and the rank and file to go solo and strike an alliance after the polls.