Mahesh Babu’s Son Gautham Surprises Fans – Netizens Call His Performance ‘Superb’ (Video)!

Gautham Ghattamaneni Training in Acting in New York

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautham Ghattamaneni, has been staying in the United States for the past few months, where he is undergoing acting training at a prestigious university in New York.

As part of his coursework, Gautham recently participated in a skit, showcasing his acting skills. A video clip of his performance, where he transitions from a calm demeanor to an intense emotional outburst, has now gone viral on social media.

Netizens Praise Gautham’s Acting Skills

The video has caught the attention of fans and film enthusiasts, with netizens showering praise on Gautham for his natural performance. Many users commented that he has the potential to follow in his father’s footsteps and make a mark in the film industry.

Gautham’s Previous Acting Experience

Gautham, who has already completed his graduation, has been seriously pursuing acting as a career. A few months ago, he performed his first stage play in London, which was well received.

His mother, Namrata Shirodkar, shared the moment on Instagram, expressing her excitement:

“Gautham’s first theater stage performance was amazing. Everyone who watched it enjoyed it thoroughly. The ‘Joy of Drama’ summer program is a great initiative to bring out children’s hidden talents. It was a wonderful experience attending it with family and friends.”

Gautham’s Acting Debut as a Child Artist

Gautham made his acting debut as a child artist in Mahesh Babu’s 2014 psychological thriller 1 Nenokkadine. His performance in the film was well-received, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen again.

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s Growing Presence in Advertising

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, has been actively making a name for herself in the advertising industry. She has already become the brand ambassador for a jewelry brand and recently appeared in a fashion commercial alongside her father, Mahesh Babu.

With both Gautham and Sitara stepping into the limelight, fans are excited to see if Mahesh Babu’s children will continue his legacy in Indian cinema.