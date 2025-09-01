Kaleshwaram Project Scam: Mahesh Kumar Goud Taunts Kavitha, “Are Harish Rao & Santosh Rao KCR’s Ghosts?”

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud strongly criticised the allegations of conspiracy against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. He rejected the statement of BRS MLC K. Kavitha that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was behind the conspiracy.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said Kavitha’s statements themselves proved that there was corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. He sarcastically questioned who in the KCR family was involved in the scam. Did KCR’s uncle and son-in-law Harish Rao also play a role in it?

He said BRS leaders repeatedly claim they have done nothing wrong, so why are they afraid of a CBI inquiry? If Harish Rao committed mistakes as Irrigation Minister in the first term, why did then CM KCR not take action against him?

The TPCC chief also questioned why Kavitha had remained silent at that time. He alleged that first KTR and then Kavitha went on a US tour, which raises suspicions that Harish Rao was deliberately targeted due to internal differences.

Mahesh Kumar Goud clarified that the Congress government’s aim is only to expose the corruption of the BRS party, not to interfere in the KCR family feud. He demanded that Kavitha clarify who the “ghosts surrounding KCR” are. Are those ghosts Harish Rao and Santosh Rao?