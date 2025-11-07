Mahhi Vij shares health update, reveals she’s battling a severe viral infection

Mumbai: Television actress Mahhi Vij, on Friday, shared a health update, revealing that she has been down with a severe viral infection.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her video from the hospital and shared that she had been experiencing recurring fever and shivers. She also mentioned that despite undergoing multiple medical tests—including for dengue, malaria, and typhoid—all results came back negative, confirming it to be a viral illness.

Mahhi expressed her disappointment about being unable to attend the shoot of what she described as her “dream project,” a role she has been deeply passionate about and dedicated much of her energy to.

In the video, the ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’ actress could be heard saying, “Hi guys, just giving you an update about my health. I had fever and shivers again this morning. I got dengue negative, malaria, typhoid results are also negative. It’s viral, it’s severe viral. I’m most saddened that I’m not able to go for the shoot. I have to go for the shoot. It’s my dream project.”

“I’ve put all my life into it. Just keep me in your prayers. Pray for me to get well soon and go for the shoot. I’ve ordered a lot of fruits from here today. I’m trying my best to get well by tomorrow and resume from day after tomorrow. Thank you very much for praying for me and loving me so much. I love you all. Thank you to all my friends whom I’m not able to answer their calls. I’m not able to answer their video calls.”

Mahhi added, “I’m resting. I don’t have the energy to talk on the phone guys. Please understand. Thank you very much for everything. I love you all.”

She simply captioned her post, Keep@me in your prayers.

Mahhi Vij was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after experiencing a high fever and severe weakness. On November 6, her team took to Instagram to share a health update, informing that doctors were conducting a series of tests to determine the cause of her illness.