Mahipal Singh and Sumathi win titles at Game Extreme 2nd South Zone Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Hyderabad: Mahipal Singh (Tamil Nadu) and Sumathi N (Andhra Pradesh) won the Titles at the Game Xtreme 2nd South Zone Tenpin Bowling Tournament, hosted by the Tenpin Bowling Association (Telangana) at Game Xtreme Bowling Center, Hyderabad.

In the finals of the Men ‘s Division, based on cumulative pinfall of 2 games, top seed Mahipal Singh overcame the challenge of his compatriot 7th seed Ganesh N T (Tamil Nadu) defeating him by a margin of 52 pins (405—353). Earlier, in the Semi Finals Ganesh NT (387) sailed past Lalith Kumar G, Telangana (347) and 2nd Seed Kishan R, Karnataka (323).

In the low scoring Finals of the Women ‘s Division, reigning National Champion Sumathi Nallabantu of Andhra Pradesh won by 3 pins defeating Hitasha Sisodia (Karnataka) and Sabeena Athica (Tamil Nadu) (298 – 295 – 280).

Dr Jagadish Babu Rangisetty, Chairman, Biophore India Pharmaceuticals pvt. Ltd did the Honours and distributed the trophies and prizes to the Winners. 94 Bowlers, (82 men and 12 Women) from 5 States, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana participated in this weeklong tournament.

“Tenpin Bowling Association (Telangana) is expanding every year. The players from 5 states have been super excited and delivered great performances in the games conducted”, says Vivek Singh, Tournament Director.

Special Prizes:

Maximum Pinfall in 6 games Men’s Category: Kishan R (Karnataka) — 1220

Maximum Pinfall in 18 games Men’s Category: Mahipal Singh (Tamil Nadu) —

3586 Maximum Pinfall in 12 games Women’s Category: Sumathi N. (A P) – 2124