Main Contest is Between BJP & AIMIM in Jubilee Hills By-Poll: Telangana BJP Chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said that the main contest in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election will be between the BJP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Addressing a gathering at the nomination rally of the BJP candidate Deepak Reddy, who filed his nomination papers earlier in the day, Rao alleged that the Congress party had lost the confidence of the people and was only pretending to be in the electoral fray by fielding a candidate who had earlier contested on an AIMIM ticket. He urged the voters to treat this by-election as ‘the first step towards a change in governance’ that would lead Telangana forward.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Owaisi Warns Against Misuse of AIMIM’s Name, Urges Voters to Back Development

Highlighting civic issues in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rao said that “the residents were facing severe inconvenience due to ‘overflowing drains, foul smells and poor road conditions. If colonies inhabited by the wealthy are in such a state, one can only imagine the plight of the general public”, he remarked, blaming the Congress government for failing to provide basic amenities.

He further accused the ruling Congress of deceiving people with its unfulfilled poll promises, including its six guarantees and 420 commitments to develop Hyderabad city. He alleged that both the previous BRS government and the present Congress regime had failed to deliver on development and civic infrastructure. He further alleged that Congress is now trying to mislead the voters of Jubilee Hills with false propaganda based on lies.

He asserted that a BJP government was essential for the development of Hyderabad, the progress of the Jubilee Hills constituency, and the maintenance of peace and stability. People are now looking towards the BJP as the only viable alternative for genuine development, public trust, and transparent governance, he claimed.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and several senior BJP leaders also participated in the rally.