Major Fire Breaks Out at Textile Showroom in Hyderabad’s Ghansi Bazaar

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the store room of a textile showroom located in a multi-storey building at Ghansi Bazaar near Madina Market in Old City on Friday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, according to police officials.

Possible Cause of Fire – Short Circuit Suspected

Authorities suspect that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Residents in the area noticed flames and thick smoke emerging from the top floor of the building, which is surrounded by commercial complexes. They immediately alerted the Fire Department and police to the situation.

Firefighters Contain Blaze in Two Hours

Upon receiving the alert, three fire engines were deployed to the location. Firefighters worked tirelessly and successfully doused the flames within two hours. Due to the presence of cotton, fiber, and cloth materials in the store room, thick smoke quickly spread across the surrounding areas, causing panic among residents.

Residents Evacuated to Safety

People inside the affected building, as well as those in adjacent buildings, rushed to safety to avoid the risk of suffocation or injuries.

Property Damage Yet to Be Estimated

Authorities have yet to determine the extent of the property damage caused by the fire. Investigations are currently underway by the Charminar police to assess the exact cause and impact of the incident.