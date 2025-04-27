Major Fire Erupts at ED Office in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate
A major fire broke out early Sunday at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
Fire Erupts at Kaiser-i-Hind Building
The ED office is housed in the historic Kaiser-i-Hind building, near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road. The fire reportedly started around 2:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the five-storey building.
Quick Response from Fire Brigade
The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an emergency call soon after the fire started. Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene. By 3:30 a.m., the blaze was classified as a Level-II fire, indicating a major fire incident, according to the fire brigade control room.
No Injuries Reported
Fortunately, no one was present in the office during the incident. As a result, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.
Extensive Firefighting Efforts
A total of 12 firefighting units were deployed to tackle the blaze, including:
- Eight fire engines
- Six jumbo tankers
- One aerial water tower tender
- One breathing apparatus van
- One rescue van
- One quick response vehicle
- One ambulance from the 108-emergency service
Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined
Authorities stated that the cause of the fire is still unclear. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact reason behind the incident.
Fire Incident in Andheri a Day Earlier
In a separate incident on Saturday, a 34-year-old woman died and six others were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a residential building in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West).
The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call about this fire at 2:39 a.m. It was declared a Level-I fire at Broke Land Building. The fire was confined to a room on the first floor of the ground-plus-eight-storey structure.
A fire brigade official confirmed that the blaze was caused by a short circuit. The fire damaged electric wiring, installations, split and window AC units, wooden furniture, documents, mattresses, clothes, and other household items.