Major Reshuffle of IAS Officers in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a significant administrative move, the Telangana government on Sunday issued transfer orders for several IAS officers, resulting in a major reshuffle across various departments. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari released the official orders detailing the new postings.

Key Appointments and Transfers

Dr. Shashank Goel, Director General of Dr. MCR HRD Institute, has been transferred and appointed as Vice Chairman, Centre for Good Governance. He will also hold full additional charge (FAC) of Director General, EPTRI.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to ITE&C and Sports Department, has been appointed as Special Chief Secretary and CEO of the Industry & Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office and SPEED. He will also be in FAC of YAT&C Department and Director of Archaeology.

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of LET&F Department, has been moved to head the Industries & Commerce Department along with ITE&C and Sports Department, succeeding Jayesh Ranjan.

Changes in Urban and Labour Departments

M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of MA&UD Department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary of LET&F Department. He will also hold FAC of Commissioner of Labour, Director of Insurance Medical Services, and Director of Employment & Training. He continues as Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Smita Sabharwal has been posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Finance Commission.

Dr. T.K. Sreedevi has been appointed as Secretary to the Government, Municipal Administration Department (outside HMDA limits) and will also handle FAC of Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration for areas outside ORR limits.

Ilambarithi K., GHMC Commissioner, has been posted as Secretary to Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department (HMDA limits). R.V. Karnan will replace him as the new GHMC Commissioner.

Other Important Postings

K. Shashanka has been posted as Commissioner of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) and will continue in FAC as Director of Mines & Geology.

S. Harish, Special Commissioner at I&PR, has been appointed as CMD of GENCO while continuing to hold additional charges at I&PR and Revenue Department.

K. Nikhila, CEO of TGIRD, has been assigned FAC of Secretary & CEO, Telangana Human Rights Commission.

S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana has been moved as Director of Health & Family Welfare and will also take over as CEO of Arogyasri Health Care Trust.

Additional Appointments Across Departments

S. Venkata Rao is transferred as Director of Endowments and will also serve as Executive Officer of Yadagirigutta Temple.

P. Katyayani Devi moves to Additional CEO, SERP, while E.V. Narsimha Reddy becomes Additional CEO, Industry & Investment Cell, and will also serve as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Ltd.

Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao has been appointed as Zonal Commissioner of GHMC, while G. Phaneendra Reddy becomes Managing Director of TGMSIDC.

Further, P. Kadhiravan will serve as Joint Commissioner, PR & RD, and K. Vidya Sagar will become Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Hyderabad, along with FAC as Chief Rationing Officer, Hyderabad.

R. Upender Reddy has been posted as Secretary, HMDA.