Major Traffic Jam Near Shamshabad After Tanker Collision on National Highway

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic congestion was reported near Palmakula village in Shamshabad mandal on Tuesday morning following a road accident on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru National Highway. The mishap led to a traffic jam stretching nearly five kilometres, causing significant inconvenience to commuters traveling towards Bengaluru and the airport.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a vehicle rammed into a sewage tanker that was moving along the highway. The impact left the tanker stranded in the middle of the road, disrupting the smooth flow of traffic in both directions.

Also Read: Major Mishap Averted at Bandlaguda Mandal Office as Ceiling Plaster Collapses

Upon receiving information, Shamshabad Traffic Police rushed to the spot and immediately began efforts to clear the tanker and restore vehicular movement. Additional personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic and prevent further chaos.

Motorists reported being stuck in long queues for over an hour as police and highway authorities worked to remove the damaged vehicle from the road.

No casualties were reported in the accident, but the incident highlighted the growing frequency of mishaps on the busy national highway stretch, which sees heavy movement of passenger and cargo vehicles.

Normal traffic was gradually restored after the tanker was removed from the scene, police officials confirmed.