Major Update for Those Planning to Move to Canada

Ottawa: Canada is set to reduce its immigration numbers by 21%, marking the first decline in years. According to international media reports, the Canadian government announced that from 2025 to 2027, the country will welcome a total of 1.1 million new permanent residents, a significant decrease compared to previous years.

This decision represents a substantial policy shift for the Liberal government, which is striving to regain popularity and maintain its position in power. Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated that during this period, the number of temporary residents is also expected to drop dramatically, falling from approximately 300,000 in 2025 to about 30,000.

The government has articulated that this plan aims to achieve well-organized and sustainable growth in the long term, acknowledging that the current population increase will also slow down during this short timeframe.

This announcement is pivotal for individuals and families considering immigration to Canada, as it signifies a shift in the nation’s approach to welcoming newcomers amid changing political dynamics and public sentiment regarding immigration policies.