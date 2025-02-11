Makers of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Believe Film Has Finally Received Recognition It Deserves

Mumbai: Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao have recently expressed their pride and satisfaction as their 2016 romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam, has finally received the recognition it truly deserves.

The film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, has made a historic return to the box office, emerging as the highest-earning film this weekend.

The Film’s Historic Return to the Box Office

Speaking about the film’s re-release in theatres, the director duo told IANS, “We are absolutely thrilled to see one of our cherished films, Sanam Teri Kasam, make a historic return to the box office.

Its overwhelming response, surpassing records, and emerging as the highest-earning re-released film in its opening weekend stand as a testament to its emotional story and the lasting connection it has built with its audience over time.

This journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the film. I truly believe the film has finally received the recognition it deserves.”

As per reports, Sanam Teri Kasam, re-released on February 7, opened at Rs 4.25 crore on its first day (Friday) at the box office, followed by an impressive jump in numbers to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. This took its opening weekend collection to Rs 15.75 crore, over 170% higher than its original lifetime earnings.

Harshvardhan Rane Shares His Journey to the Film

The romantic drama, written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, is produced by Deepak Mukut, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Celebrating the film’s box-office win, Harshvardhan Rane narrated an interesting story behind his casting.

Talking to IANS, the actor shared how the casting was already done for his part, as he was 4 months late for the auditions. However, when he learned about the film, he requested the makers to take a look at his audition. It didn’t matter to him if they rejected him afterward, but he just wanted the chance to perform in front of them.

“I have begged and pleaded to get this film. Of course, I was extremely convinced about the role. I reached the audition 4 months late, and the casting was already done. They asked me to leave the office and not waste my time. I said, ‘Please, just watch my audition.

I am ready to do it here.’ They said, ‘You are wasting your time because the guy, who has been selected, is sitting in the next office. And the hero is reading the script.’ I said, ‘Sir, I am not asking you to change anything. My request is that you just let me do an audition and throw it away.’ After a lot of requests, he agreed, and his assistant Ravi ji took my audition,” Rane shared.