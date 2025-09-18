Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra includes ‘Yoga, oxygen therapy, sun, water & fresh air’

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora is known to lead an extremely healthy life by mostly eating clean and exercising regularly.

Giving us a glimpse into her fitness regime, Malaika dropped a string of stories on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

The primary post showed her performing yoga by the lakeside.

“Early to bed, early to rise. My happy place,” the text on the pic read.

This was followed by a pic of her “perfect breakfast,” which included an omelet, accompanied by some other healthy options.

Malaika further revealed that she uses oxygen therapy to maintain that optimal health.

Along with all this, Malaika further ensures to complete her daily step target. Her checklist further includes sun, water, sunscreen, and fresh air.

Malaika keeps on sharing fitness goals through her social media posts from time to time.

Previously, Malaika claimed that women can be desirable and powerful at every stage of life.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she talked about breaking stereotypes around age and glamour in the entertainment industry.

She told IANS, “I think it’s high time we let go of outdated notions that beauty belongs only to a certain age. Women can be glamorous, desirable, and powerful at every stage of life.”

Malaika hopes to inspire women to embrace their authentic selves and break age-related stereotypes.

“By continuing to live authentically and embrace who I am, I hope I can inspire more women to shatter those stereotypes and own their authentic self,” she added.

Before that, the 51-year-old actress claimed that for her, age is not a limit but an evolution. The diva stated that beauty is not about holding on to youth but about embracing every phase of life with confidence.

Speaking to IANS, Malaika said, “To me, age is not a limit but an evolution. Every year brings wisdom, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself—and that, to me, is the most beautiful transformation of all.”