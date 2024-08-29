Malayalam actor Mukesh gets court relief against arrest in rape case

Kochi: A local court here on Thursday provided relief from arrest to rape accused actor-politician K Mukesh, directing the police not to apprehend him till September 3.

Mukesh, a CPI(M) legislator from Kollam, had earlier in the day, moved the court seeking anticipatory bail after the Kerala police registered a rape case against him on August 28 following a female actor’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago.

Granting interim relief to Mukesh, the Principal Sessions Court here stated that the likelihood of the actor fleeing from the law is low.

“Taking note of the situation that there may not be chances to flee away from the clutches of law, the IO (Investigating Officer) is directed that the petitioner shall not be arrested till 3/9/24,” the court said in its order.

The alleged incident happened in the year 2010.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against Mukesh at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night.

In his anticipatory bail plea, the actor claimed that the statement given against him by the victim was with malafide intentions.

He claimed that the case was registered with ulterior motives and to tarnish his political and film career.

The anticipatory bail came at a time when the opposition was clamouring for the resignation of Mukesh as a legislator.

Well-known names of Malayalam cinema, including Mukesh, Jayasurya and Siddique have been booked by the police for rape and sexual assault of a woman colleague, who came out with the allegation following the Justice K Hema Committee findings going public.

The committee had revealed instances of abuse and exploitation of women professionals in the Malayalam industry.