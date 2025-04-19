Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Admits to Drug Use, Arrested

Kochi: Controversial Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who had been evading law enforcement for the past three days, appeared at the North Ernakulam police station on Saturday morning.

Arrest Made Under NDPS Act

After three hours of interrogation, police arrested Chacko under Sections 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act. As both offences are bailable at the station level, he is expected to be released on bail after paying a fine. A formal case has also been registered.

Actor Confronted with Digital Evidence

Chacko was reportedly confronted with digital evidence, including phone records and CCTV footage from alleged rave parties in Kochi. Sources said the police had prepared 32 questions for the actor. Following the interrogation, Chacko admitted to drug use.

Routine Medical and Anti-Doping Tests to Follow

Following his arrest, Chacko was taken for a routine medical examination, and an anti-doping test will also be conducted as part of the investigation.

Not the First Time: Previous Drug Allegations

This is not the first time Shine Tom Chacko has faced drug-related accusations. In February, he was acquitted in a 2015 cocaine case, where he and four women models were charged but later cleared due to insufficient evidence.

Police Gathered Extensive Evidence Before Interrogation

In preparation for Saturday’s questioning, authorities collected CCTV footage from six hotels where Chacko allegedly stayed and retrieved his mobile call records from the past month.

Vincy Aloshious Misconduct Allegation Sparks Investigation

The latest controversy was triggered by actress Vincy Aloshious, who accused Chacko of misbehaving with her during the shoot of Soothravakyam. She alleged he spat a white powdery substance and acted inappropriately.

Complaint Breach and Fallout

Initially, Aloshious requested confidentiality in her complaint to the Kerala Film Chamber, but Chamber General Secretary Saji Nandiyattu later revealed Chacko’s name to the media, promising action. Aloshious later withdrew her cooperation, citing a breach of trust.

Family of Vincy Aloshious Declines to Pursue Case

On Friday, her father told authorities the family no longer wished to pursue the case, suggesting that the matter be settled within the film industry. Notably, the Chacko and Aloshious families reportedly know each other personally.

Shine Tom Chacko Promotes Film Amid Controversy

Interestingly, while evading arrest, Chacko took to social media to promote Soothravakyam, the film linked to the misconduct allegation.

Drug Peddler Names Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi

Earlier this month, an arrested woman drug peddler claimed she had supplied drugs to Shine Tom Chacko and actor Sreenath Bhasi. She and her associates are currently in judicial custody, and the Excise Department plans to issue notices to both actors.

Industry Bodies Expected to Respond

The spotlight is now on AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and the Kerala Film Chamber, which are expected to meet soon to decide Chacko’s fate in the film industry.