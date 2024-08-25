Malayalam cinema director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit posts over allegations of abuse

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Rocked by the Justice K Hema Committee’s explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, the Malayalam cinema industry on Sunday witnessed two high-profile resignations related to such issues, including that of director Ranjith who stepped down as the chairman of a state-run film academy.

Even as political pressure was building against Ranjith, actor Siddique quit as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation.

Ranjith, an eminent filmmaker, was under fire after a Bengali female actor accused him of misbehaviour years ago, but the issue came to the limelight in the wake of the Hema Committee report becoming public.

Further, a woman actor had raised sexual assault allegations against Siddique on August 24.

Ranjith stepped down as the head of the government-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday and informed his decision through an audio clip sent to a television channel.

He resigned amid an opposition clamour–from the Congress and BJP– demanding he quit from the post.

Ranjith said he doesn’t want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state. He said he would fight the accusations against him legally.

“I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the Chairman of the Academy. I need to prove before the society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth,” he was heard saying in the audio clip.

“Many people including the media are attacking me without understanding the truth. In this context, I have decided to step down from the post,” Ranjith added.

The Bengali actor had recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film which he had helmed. The filmmaker has rejected the actor’s charge and said he was the “real victim” in the case.

After Ranjith announced his resignation, state Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan told reporters in the state capital the government would accept the filmmaker’s resignation as soon as he sent it.

Reiterating that the Left government has always stood by the victims in issues relating to sexual assaults and abuses, the minister also rejected allegations that he had tried to shield the accused director.

“I have always taken a stern stand in favour of women in all issues. The Left government’s stand is also crystal clear in the matter. We are always with victims in such cases. Stringent action will be taken against the wrongdoers.”

Siddique, a senior actor said he has sent his resignation letter to President of A.M.M.A and top star, Mohanlal.

“Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned,” Siddique said.

A female actor had on Saturday alleged that Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.

Meanwhile, various members of A.M.M.A. Welcomed the decision of the senior actor to step down from the top post of the outfit in the wake of the allegations.

Jayan Cherthala, the vice president of the A.M.M.A., said it was not appropriate for Siddique to continue in the position even after such serious allegations cropped up against him.

Well-known actor Anoop Chandran said he had sent an email to Mohanlal on Sunday morning detailing the need seeking Siddique’s resignation.

“The continuation of a person, facing serious allegations, in the post is actually an insult to the entire organisation. So I said in the email that if Siddique was not ready to step down on his own, the executive committee should be prepared to oust him,” Chandran told media.

Actress Mala Parvathy said Siddique’s decision to resign was “morally and ethically correct”.

“The actor’s resignation is inevitable…It is an appropriate decision. If that victim woman showed the courage to come in front of the society and detailed the trauma she underwent, we should understand the intensity of pain and humiliation she had suffered,” she said.

Director Ranjith was forced to announce his resignation following intense protests against him and the state government in view of the shocking charges.

BJP activists took out a protest march to Ranjith’s residence in Kozhikode this morning demanding his resignation.

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.