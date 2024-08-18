Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to pay three-day state visit; hold talks with PM Modi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar bin Ibrahim will be on a three-day State Visit to India from tomorrow, in his first visit to India as Prime Minister. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday.

On August 20, Prime Minister Ibrahim will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, after which he will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Ibrahim is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu, a statement said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future, a statement said.

Malaysia hosts 2.75 million People of Indian Origin, which is the second largest PIO community in the world after the US and the third largest Indian diaspora in the world (2.9 million).

The number of PIOs comprises 6.8% of Malaysia’s population. 90% of PIOs speak Tamil and the rest speak Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, etc. There are approximately 185,000 NRIs both skilled and unskilled in Malaysia.

Illegal Immigration, exploitation at workplaces, exploitation of Indian seafarers, repatriation of workers, and human trafficking from India into Malaysia are major concerns to the two Governments.

EAM Jaishankar had paid an official visit to Malaysia in March this year, during which he had called on PM Ibrahim and also held bilateral meetings with Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital.

Bilateral trade reached US$20.01 billion in FY 2023-24. Malaysia has emerged as the 16th largest trading partner for India while India figures among the 10 largest trading partners for Malaysia. Malaysia is also our 3rd largest trading partner in ASEAN.