Mohammed Malik from Nampally Earns Spot in India U-19 ‘A’ Team After Stellar Vinoo Mankad Trophy Performance

Hyderabad: A young cricketer from Hyderabad has made his mark on the national stage. Mohammed Malik, a promising fast bowler from Mallepally, Nampally, has been selected for the India Under-19 ‘A’ cricket team, marking a proud moment for the city’s cricketing community.

Malik’s selection comes on the back of an impressive performance in the BCCI-organised Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he emerged as the top wicket-taker for Hyderabad. His consistent form and skill with the ball caught the attention of selectors, earning him a well-deserved spot in the national setup.

Celebrations broke out at Magnet Infra Pvt. Ltd. in Lakdikapul, where Malik’s father, Mohammed Abdul Suban, along with staff and well-wishers, cut a cake and burst crackers to mark the special occasion.

Speaking about his journey, Malik credited Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj as his biggest inspiration. “Watching Siraj’s rise from Hyderabad to the Indian team motivated me to work harder. I followed his training routine and focused on improving my pace and accuracy,” he said.

Malik will be part of the India U-19 ‘A’ squad set to play against Afghanistan in the upcoming series scheduled to begin on November 17 in Bengaluru. Expressing his excitement, he said representing India at the senior level is his ultimate dream, and he is determined to deliver his best performance to move closer to that goal.

With his disciplined approach, sharp bowling, and strong ambition, Mohammed Malik is the latest addition to Hyderabad’s growing list of young cricketing talents making a mark on the national scene.