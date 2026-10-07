Malkajgiri Police Step Up Security Ahead of India-West Indies T20I in Uppal

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Police have stepped up security, traffic and crowd management preparations ahead of the India-West Indies T20 International scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on October 14.

Malkajgiri Commissioner Sumathi IPS reviewed the match-day arrangements during a coordination meeting with key stakeholders and officials from various departments.

The police have planned comprehensive security arrangements for the stadium and spectators to ensure a safe and orderly environment during the high-profile cricket match.

Special attention is being given to traffic management, with measures planned to facilitate smooth vehicular movement and regulate traffic around the stadium and adjoining areas.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Officials are also focusing on crowd safety and the orderly movement of spectators before, during and after the match. Fire safety measures and emergency preparedness are being reviewed to deal with any unforeseen situations.

Coordinated emergency response mechanisms have also been put in place to ensure a swift response in case of contingencies.

The preparations involve coordination between Hyderabad Cricket Association, Police, Traffic Police, Fire Services, GHMC, Electricity Department and other concerned agencies.

The India-West Indies T20I at Uppal is expected to draw a large number of cricket fans, prompting authorities to strengthen inter-agency coordination and ensure comprehensive match-day arrangements.