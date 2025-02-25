Mamata Banerjee Clarifies Controversy Over ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Comment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday addressed the growing controversy surrounding her recent comments in the state Assembly, where she had referred to the “Maha Kumbh” at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as “Mrityu Kumbh” (Death Kumbh). The remarks made earlier this month had stirred widespread criticism, and Banerjee took the opportunity to clarify her stance on the matter.

Clarification on ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remarks

During her media interaction, Banerjee emphasized that she had great respect for the individuals who participated in the Maha Kumbh. “I have nothing to say about those who went for the holy bath at Maha Kumbh. I have great regard for them. I have respect for all religions,” the Chief Minister stated. She also denied making any derogatory comments about the religious event but emphasized her concern about the lack of planning at the event.

Banerjee asserted that her comments were misrepresented, and the controversy stemmed from distorted versions of her statement. “I want to tell them that all you said was untrue,” she remarked, reinforcing that her concern was focused on the administrative and logistical challenges at the event.

Concerns Over Planning and Compensation

The Chief Minister also raised concerns regarding the management of the event and its aftermath, stating that accidents could occur in large gatherings. However, she highlighted that “people suffer if the accident takes place because of negligence” and stressed the importance of proper crisis management. Banerjee also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to expedite the disbursement of compensation for the families affected by the incident, emphasizing the need for timely support.

In defense of Banerjee, senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Cabinet minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia clarified that the Chief Minister’s remarks had been selectively quoted. Bhunia argued that Banerjee had not criticized the Maha Kumbh itself, but rather had addressed the administrative mismanagement that led to the loss of lives. He also pointed to a Central government report that highlighted concerns over high levels of faecal bacteria in the river water at Prayagraj, further emphasizing the need for better planning.

Nationwide Criticism of Banerjee’s Remarks

Despite the clarifications, Banerjee’s initial comments drew significant criticism from across the country. Several political leaders and media outlets condemned her statement, and the controversy continues to be a topic of national discussion.

This is the first time Mamata Banerjee has publicly commented on the controversy since her remarks in the Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session. As the debate continues, her clarification seeks to put the matter to rest, while also reiterating her concerns about the safety and planning of major public events.

Mamata Banerjee’s recent comments on the Maha Kumbh have sparked an ongoing debate over the administration’s role in organizing large-scale events. With her clarification, the Chief Minister aims to calm the storm of criticism, while also drawing attention to critical issues surrounding public safety and management.