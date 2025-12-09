Mamata Banerjee opposes the Centre’s conditions for 100-day job scheme eligibility

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, opposed the new eligibility criterion set by the Union Government for the 100-day job scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She also tore apart a draft copy of the Centre’s new conditions in the matter as she opposed them while addressing an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rally at Cooch Behar. “A few days back, we received a notice on the new labour code.

The Union Government had imposed new conditions for the 100-day job scheme eligibility. I do not agree with such conditions. These conditions are insulting in nature. So I am tearing apart a copy of the notice. This is not a central notice for me. Rather, it is just a blank paper for me,” the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister also claimed that the West Bengal government is yet to receive central funds to the tune of Rs 51,617 crore from the Union Government for the 100-day job scheme.

“I do not care for central funds. We will introduce the state’s own 100-day job scheme if Trinamool Congress comes back to power after the Assembly elections next year,” the Chief Minister said. At the same time, she cautioned the district Trinamool Congress leadership in Cooch Behar to refrain from infighting and factionalism. “At times of war, the most important thing is to remain united. You all have to work in a united manner to give service to the common people,” the Chief Minister said.

She said that Trinamool Congress will operate ‘May I help you’ camps throughout the state to address difficulties faced by the common people in getting their names retained in the voters’ list in the SIR exercise. “Such booths will be set up in every village panchayat. The sole aim of the camps will be to assist people,” the Chief Minister said.