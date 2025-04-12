Mamata Banerjee Refuses to Implement Waqf Bill in West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday firmly reiterated her opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, declaring that the TMC government will not implement the law in the state. Her remarks come amid growing unrest and incidents of vandalism reported in Murshidabad district over the controversial legislation.

“We Didn’t Make the Law”: Mamata Urges Calm

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), CM Mamata Banerjee urged people of all religions to stay calm and not fall prey to provocation, emphasizing that her government was not behind the law that has triggered protests.

“Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. The answer you want should be sought from them,” she stated.

Banerjee also warned that legal action will be taken against those who incite violence and attempt to misuse religion for political gains.

“We will take legal action against those who incite riots. We do not condone any violent activity. Religion means humanity, goodwill, civilization, and harmony,” she added.

Violence in Murshidabad, Jalangi BDO Office Vandalised

The situation in Murshidabad district has turned tense after incidents of vandalism were reported during protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Protesters reportedly vandalised the Jalangi BDO Office, prompting a response from law enforcement authorities.

BJP Slams Mamata Over “Silence”, Demands NIA Probe

Reacting sharply to the developments, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised Mamata Banerjee for her “silence” on the violent incidents.

“Why is she allowing, instigating and tolerating such lawlessness? Is vote-bank politics more important than the safety of Bengal’s people and institutions?” he asked on X.

Adhikari has also written to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging that the vandalism at multiple railway stations in Murshidabad be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation, citing the attacks as a serious threat to public safety and infrastructure.

Police Assure Action, Urge Public to Maintain Peace

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar has assured the public that the police will deal with the situation firmly and fairly.

“An atmosphere of unrest has been seen in Jangipur since yesterday. Any kind of hooliganism will not be tolerated,” he said.

The police have invoked Section 163 in affected areas and urged citizens not to spread or believe in rumours. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in damaging government property or creating public disorder.

Background on the Waqf Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill, passed recently by the central government, has sparked protests in several parts of the country. Critics claim the law curtails the rights of local Muslim communities in managing religious endowments, while the government maintains it ensures better regulation.

The issue continues to create a sharp political divide, with TMC refusing to implement the law in West Bengal, and BJP pushing for strict enforcement and accountability for violence linked to the protests.